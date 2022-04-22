Ram Charan Thanked Mahesh Babu For Lending His Voice To Acharya Movie

These days South Indian movies are showing off their prowess to the whole world with their blockbuster collections. Be it Allu Arjun's Pushpa - The Rise, RRR, Bheemla Nayak or KGF: Chapter 2, they shook the box office turning into a magnum opus! Off late, Chiranjeevi's Acharya is all set to join this list as it is going to hit the theatres in a couple of days. As the makers are leaving no stone unturned in their digital promotions, even the lead actors Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are also creating hype on social media with their posts. Off late, they thanked Mahesh Babu for lending his voice to the Acharya movie and shared this good news with all the Mega fans.

Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi dropped the 'Thank You' tweets on their Twitter page and showed off their gratitude… Take a look!

Ram Charan Tej

Thank you @urstrulyMahesh 🤗 You made #Acharya even more special to me !! Can't wait for the audience to experience it on Big Screens.#AcharyaOnApr29 https://t.co/S1qj3XEDtk — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) April 22, 2022

This tweet reads, "Thank you @urstrulyMahesh You made #Acharya even more special to me !! Can't wait for the audience to experience it on Big Screens. #AcharyaOnApr29".

Coming to Megastar, he wrote, "Dearest @urstrulyMahesh Delighted to have you introduce 'Padaghattam' in your endearing voice in #Acharya. Thank you for becoming a part of the film in a very special way!! I am sure fans & audiences will be just as thrilled to hear you as much as @AlwaysRamCharan & I loved it!"

A few days ago the makers dropped the trailer of the Acharya movie and going with it showcases Ram Charan Tej and his motherland Dharmasthali. Ram Charan first tries to protect his people from the hands of antagonists who try to occupy their place. But then Chiranjeevi enters the scene and takes the place of Ram Charan aka Siddha and stands by the side of the Dharmasthali people. It is said that the plot shows the fight of Acharya and Siddha against the Endowments Department who try to take over temple funds and donations.

Acharya movie is directed by filmmaker Koratala Shiva and has Kajal Aggarwal as the lead actress. This movie is produced by his son Ram Charan in association with Niranjan Reddy under the Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments banners. Megastar's son Ram Charan Teja also holds an important character 'Siddha' in this action entertainer. Pooja Hegde will be seen as his lady love portraying the character of Neelambari. Even Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, Posani Krishna Murali and Tanikella Bharani are roped in to play prominent roles. According to the sources, Chiranjeevi is all set to essay the role of a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer in Acharya movie.

Acharya movie is all set to release this Summer i.e on 29th April, 2022!