Ram Charan’s 256-feet cutout in Vijayawada sets new benchmark

Ram Charan's upcoming political drama Game Changer has already captured the imagination of fans, and the excitement is only growing. Ahead of its grand release on January 10, 2025, a massive 256-feet cutout of the global star has been unveiled in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. This jaw-dropping structure has made headlines as the largest-ever cutout for an Indian movie star, setting a new benchmark for fan celebrations.

The grand cutout has quickly gone viral, with social media flooded with images and videos of the structure, as fans from across the region come together to celebrate their beloved star. This extravagant gesture is a testament to Ram Charan’s immense popularity and the anticipation surrounding Game Changer.

Directed by the visionary Shankar Shanmugam, the film promises to be a political drama like no other. Alongside Ram Charan, the film boasts an ensemble cast, including Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Samuthirakani, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra, all in crucial roles. Produced by Dil Raju and with music composed by Thaman, Game Changer is expected to offer a visual and auditory spectacle for moviegoers.

As the release date draws closer, Game Changer is building up to be one of the most eagerly awaited films of 2025, and with this unprecedented cutout, Ram Charan’s fans are leaving no stone unturned in showing their excitement.