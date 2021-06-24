Ram gives a breaking update on his next

Ram Pothineni is one of the young heroes in Tollywood who is gearing up to kick-start work in the post-covid era. Ram is extremely happy and excited to team up with director Lingusamy. The director has recently given a final narration of the film to Ram and the actor confirmed the same on Twitter saying that he is super duper kicked.

Taking to his Twitter profile, Ram Pothineni said, "Final Narration Done & How!!! @dirlingusamy love you sir!! Super duper kicked!!! Roll that camera I say!!! 🔥 @SS_Screens @ThisIsDSP @IamKrithiShetty #RAPO19"



Krithi Shetty is the film's heroine. Devi Sri Prasad will compose music to the audio album. Srinivas Silver Screen that bankrolled U-Turn is producing the film.



The regular shoot will begin next month. The complete details of the film will come out soon. Ram's last film RED failed at the box office.

