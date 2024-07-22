‘Ram NRI’ pre-release event celebrated with fanfare

The much-anticipated film "Ram NRI," featuring Ali Reza of Bigg Boss fame and Sita Narayanan in lead roles, is set for a grand release on July 26th. Directed by N. Lakshmi Nanda and produced by Muvva Satyanarayana under Muvva Creations, the film carries the tagline "Power of Relationship."

A pre-release event was held on Sunday, where the film’s trailer was unveiled. Notable guests including Prasanna Kumar, Lion Sai Venkat, Ramakrishna Goud, and Ramasatya Narayana attended the event, extending their support.

Prasanna Kumar commended the filmmakers' dedication, stating, “The filmmakers have worked tirelessly, and their efforts will be rewarded.”

Director N. Lakshmi Nanda expressed gratitude towards the team, saying, “Special thanks to everyone who supported and contributed to making this event successful.”

Producer SMK Films Singuluri Mohankrishna shared his excitement, “The movie has turned out beautifully. Our film, releasing on July 26th, carries the essence of films like 'Uyyala Jampala' and 'Shatamanam Bhavati.' I hope the audience appreciates it.”

Lion Sai Venkat praised the film's portrayal of NRIs, remarking, “This feel-good movie perfectly depicts the lives of NRIs and is a must-watch with the whole family.”

Pratani Ramakrishna Goud praised the film’s music and visuals, hoping for its success, while Ramasathyanarayana emphasized the film's exquisite depiction of Godavari.

Producer Muvva Satyanarayana expressed confidence in the film, saying, “The film has turned out very well. We hope for its success and continued support from the audience.”