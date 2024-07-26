Ram Pothineni’s ‘Skanda’ Hindi Version Hits 10 Crore Views on YouTube

‘Skanda,’ a high-octane mass action film starring Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela, debuted in theatres on September 28 last year. Despite its lukewarm reception at the Telugu box office, the film has recently experienced a remarkable resurgence. The Hindi version of ‘Skanda,’ released on YouTube less than a month ago, has taken the platform by storm, racking up impressive numbers and capturing the attention of a new audience.

The Hindi adaptation of ‘Skanda’ has achieved a significant milestone, garnering over 10 crore views on YouTube within just a month. This unprecedented success is complemented by an impressive 1.1 million likes, underscoring the film’s unexpected appeal to Hindi-speaking audiences. Released by WamIndia Movies on June 17, the Hindi version of ‘Skanda’ has clearly resonated with viewers, showcasing the film's mass appeal in a different linguistic market.

‘Skanda’ centres around a young man's quest for revenge against a chief minister who wronged his father's friend. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, the film is a quintessential mass entertainer. Known for his signature style of high-intensity action and dramatic elevations, Boyapati Srinu delivers a two-hour and forty-minute narrative packed with love, family dynamics, and political drama. The film's climax introduces a twist with a dual role, adding an extra layer of intrigue.

Boyapati Srinu is renowned for his focus on action and grandiose sequences rather than intricate storytelling. ‘Skanda’ follows this template, featuring a simple revenge drama infused with Boyapati’s signature style of mass emotions and action. The film’s relentless bloodshed and violence align with his usual cinematic approach, where logic often takes a backseat to high-impact entertainment.

While Ram Pothineni is predominantly known for his roles in romantic and soft-oriented films, ‘Skanda’ marks a notable departure from his usual repertoire. Under Boyapati's direction, Ram embraces a mass hero persona, delivering dialogues in Telangana and Rayalaseema dialects with striking effectiveness. This new dimension of Ram's acting showcases his versatility and his potential to captivate audiences with a more intense, action-driven role.