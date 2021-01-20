Ram with Ravipudi: Happening this time

Tollywood: Anil Ravipudi is one of the successful directors in Tollywood film industry. The director has scored five super hits. Having made his debut with the film Pataas, the director has recently scored a grand success Sarileru Neekevvaru. Anil Ravipudi is currently working on the film F3.

Anil Ravipudi was supposed to do the film Raja The Great with Ram Pothineni. But, in the last minute, Anil Ravipudi got Ravi Teja on board for the prestigious film. Later, they planned to do another film together which did not happen. The latest reports confirm us that the actor-director duo will come up with a film soon.

Ram who recently came up with RED did not sign a new movie yet. He might be working with Anil Ravipudi for his next film. As of now, there is no confirmation on the same but we might hear up something official from the actor himself.