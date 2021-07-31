Rama Krishna And Monica On Board For Kalyan Ram's Devil- The British Secret Agent

Rama Krishna and Mounica who worked for films like Pushpa , Rangasthalam, Uppena, Thalaivi, Antariksham 9000 kmph etc. which had prominence for art work come on board as production designer and art director for this periodic venture.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram will be working with yet another young director Naveen Medaram and the unique story set in British Era bowled him to give his nod for the project Devil to be produced by Abhishek Nama under Abhishek Pictures banner. The film comes with the tagline- The British Secret Agent.



Set in Madras presidency Of British India in 1945, Devil is the story of a British secret agent who takes up the job of solving a dark mystery. This mystery is deeper than he could fathom and this leads him into a web of love, deceit and betrayal. His success and failure, both have serious repercussions and this mystery has the potential to change the course of history.



Well-known actors and top-notch technicians will be working for this magnum opus. Srikanth Vissa, the writer of Pushpa, has provided story for the film that will have music by Harshavardhan Rameshwar.



Devil's first look was released for Kalyan Ram's birthday and it got overwhelming response. Kalyan Ram appeared in a never-seen-before avatar as a secret British agent.



Films of these kinds require huge sets depicting culture and milieu during pre-independence and it's a tough task to made audience to believe the story actually happens during the period.



Currently working for high-budget entertainers such as Ram Charan-Shankar's untitled flick and Allu Arjun-Sukumar's Pushpa, Rama Krishna and Monica accept the challenge to take us back to pre-independence time.



Devansh Nama is presenting the film which will disclose an unwritten chapter in history.



Devil will be made as a Pan India project on lavish budget with high technical standards in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada languages.



In coming days, there are few other surprising announcements coming from the makers.

