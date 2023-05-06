  • Menu
Ramabanam Movie OTT Platform and Release Date Fixed

Ramabanam Movie OTT Platform and Release Date Fixed
Gopichand, a popular actor known for his macho image, recently had the release of his latest movie, Rama Banam, directed by Sriwass. The director has...

Gopichand, a popular actor known for his macho image, recently had the release of his latest movie, Rama Banam, directed by Sriwass. The director has previously given successful films to Gopichand such as Lakshyam and Loukyam. However, the movie has received mostly negative reviews from critics, with the outdated storyline being the major criticism.

It has been announced that Sony LIV is the official streaming partner for the film, as mentioned during the opening credits. The female lead in the movie is played by Telugu actress Dimple Hayathi, with Jagapathi Babu and Khushbu playing the brother and sister-in-law of Gopichand.

The movie was produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and co-produced by Vivek Kuchibhotla under People Media Factory, with music composed by Mickey J Meyer. Apart from Gopichand, the film also features Sachin Khedekar, Nasser, Ali, Raja Ravindra, Vennela Kishore, Saptagiri, Kashi Vishwanath, Satya, Getup Srinu, Sameer, and Tarun Arora in important roles. The story was written by Bhupathi Raja, and the movie was promoted as a family entertainer.

