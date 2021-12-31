Ramam Raghavam Song From RRR Movie Is All About Ram Charan Alluri Sita Ramaraju's Characterisation

As promised the makers of the RRR movie have unveiled the video of the "Ramam Raghavam…" song and created noise on social media… Today being the last day of the year 2020, most of the actors and the producers are treating the netizens by releasing updates from their upcoming movies. Even the producers of the most-awaited RRR movie treated the fans by unveiling the 'Ramam Raghavam…" song from the movie and made us go aww…

Junior NTR aka Komaram Bheem released this song on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Brace yourselves for the high-octane beats of #RiseofRam Here's the music video of RAAMAM RAAGHAVAM… https://t.co/QuUTx7DgT1 Sanskrit Lyrics penned by K. Shiva Dutta garu. Sung by Vijay Prakash, Chandana Bala Kalyan, Charu Hariharan and Chorus An @MMKeeravaani Musical. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) December 31, 2021

The song is all about Ram Charan aka Alluri Sita Ramaraju's characterisation… K Shiva Dutta's Sanskrit lyrics and Vijay Prakash, Chandana Bala Kalyan and Charu Hariharan amazing crooning took the song to the next level. To the one side Vijay was seen crooning in a classical way and to the other side even the westernised BGM was just amazing!

Sharing the song, Junior NTR also wrote, "Brace yourselves for the high-octane beats of #RiseofRam

Here's the music video of RAAMAM RAAGHAVAM… https://youtu.be/Cn-o7RzUPpU. Sanskrit Lyrics penned by K. Shiva Dutta garu. Sung by Vijay Prakash, Chandana Bala Kalyan, Charu Hariharan and Chorus. An @MMKeeravaani Musical."

Tollywood's ace actor Ram Charan Teja is essaying the role of a cop Ram in this movie and will also be seen as freedom fighter Alluri Sita Ramaraju. Coming to Junior NTR, he will be seen as Komaram Bheem. Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran are roped in to play important characters in this movie. Both Ram and Bheem will fight for their country against the British army!

Jakkana Rajamouli directed this magnum opus and DVV Danayya produced it under his home banner DVV Entertainments. Samuthirakani, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson also essayed the prominent roles in this fantasy drama.

RRR movie will hit the big screens in the next year i.e on 7th January, 2022 ahead of the Sankranthi festival in the theatres.