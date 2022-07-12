Ram's 'The Warrior' to be made in 2 parts?

Ram is coming up with an action-loaded mass entertainer, the warrior. Recently the team completed its lavish party. The promotional content has indeed satisfied the audience. It has also raised expectations from the young and dashing actor. Let's see how the film unrolls.

Is the new movie releasing in 2 parts?

Yes, the news is saying that the film will have a sequel in the second part of the film will take place in the future. Ram will be seen as a dynamic police officer. The second series news was confirmed by the director of the film. The actor holds an unwavering view of the film and displays his sober side. Other crucial actors in the film include aadhi pinisetty Akshara Gowda, and Nadia. The warrior and krithi Shetty is the love interest of ram. The film is financed under Sreenivasan silver screen. It is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil languages. Ram will also be seen in Boyapati srinu upcoming outing, which is built to be an abused pocket film. The audience is wishing the best for their favorite hero.