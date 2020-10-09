Ramya Krishnan's Per Day Remuneration For Movies Is Unbelievable

Ramya Krishnan is an evergreen actress. From the time she playing the leading lady to playing key roles in movies like Padayappa and Baahubali, the actress commands the same kind of respect and demand to this today. All thanks to her immense talent that Ramya Krishnan can pull off any role with ease. But ever wondered how much the actress charges for her movies? Well, as per a report making the rounds Ramya Krishnan's remuneration per day is said to be Rs 10 lakhs! So if she were to give a call sheet for 10 days it means she earns a crore. Isn't that wonderful?

As per trade buzz, Rashmika Mandanna who's one of the most sought after heroine in Tollywood earns a remuneration of a crore and a half per movie. So one can well imagine the kind of respect Ramya Krishnan commands in the industry and her value too.

Ramya Krishna can simply give any young heroine a run for her money, right?

Ramya Krishnan is currently busy with Vijay Deverakonda's Fighter and also another movie with Saitej and Deva Katta.