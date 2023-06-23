Live
Ramya Raghupathi serves legal notice stop streaming ‘Malli Pelli’
Ramya Raghupathi, Tollywood actor Naresh’s ex-wife serves legal notice to Aha to stop the streaming ‘Malli Pelli.’
Ramya Raghupathi, Tollywood actor Naresh’s ex-wife serves legal notice to Aha to stop the streaming ‘Malli Pelli.’ The notice says “Malli Pelli” is made so that all factual information has been deviated, misinterpreted, misrepresented and miscommunicated under the pretext of freedom of creative expression. They have used an art form like a film to defame Ramya Raghupathi and demoralise her by creating a concocted version of her character. They have attacked her modesty under the pretext of a movie. This film has infringed on and endangered her right to life and dignity. As we all know, OTT platforms have a higher and more effective reach to audiences worldwide, and the film may damage my client's character, which will be irreparable.
Bankrolled by Naresh under the banner of Vijaya Krishna Movies, “Malli Pelli” has Pavitra as leading lady. Suresh Bobbili and Arul Dev composed music. MN Bal Reddy is the cinematographer, and Junaid Siddique is the editor.