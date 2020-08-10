Rana And Miheeka Perform The Traditional Satyanarayana Pooja Post Wedding

The newlywed couple Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj have performed the traditional 'Satyanarayana Pooja' at their home today. They both got hitched on 8th August amidst a few close family members at Ramanaidu Studio. Tollywood actors Ram Charan Tej, Upasana and Allu Arjun attended the wedding along with close knits of both bride and bridegroom's family. Rana has come up a with the unique technological plan and made all his friends and dear ones witness his wedding through VR boxes…

Look at the Satyanarayana Pooja pic of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka…





Rana sported in a traditional shirt and dhoti while Miheeka looked beautiful golden saree and wore an intricate embroidered red dupatta… Her white stack of bangles along with antique ornaments made her look like a princess… Thanks to Rana and Miheeka's official wedding photography company 'Reels & Frames' for sharing such beautiful pics…



Rana's heartthrob Miheeka also shared her beautiful wedding pic… She looked beautiful in grand attire which will be beige, whitish with a hint of rust lehenga. The red dupatta which is enhanced with floral embroidery with white pearls and sequined work. Coming to her jewellery, it is just awesome… She looked just like a princess with statement meenakari polki necklace and added rani haar… She paired it with matching earrings, armlets, bangles, maatha patti and nose ring by Krsala jewellers. Those white stack of bangles and golden pearl bangle bracelets added rich look to her bridal look.

Coming to her makeup, she picked golden-brown eyeshadow… Mascara and eyeliner added depth to her eyes and her red lips gave her an alluring appeal. On the whole, Miheeka just killed us with her grandeur and regal attire!!!