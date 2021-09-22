Rana Daggubati And Venkatesh Announce Their Netflix Web Series 'Rana Naidu' And Share A Cool Poster

Movies like Manam, Venky Mama and Khaidi No. 150 made us witness Akkineni, Daggubati and Konidela heroes under one screen. These movies were all blockbusters on the big screen. But now, the Daggubati ace heroes Rana and Venkatesh are all set to entertain the small screen audience with their upcoming web series.



Yes, you heard it right! Rana and Venkatesh joined hands with the Netflix OTT platform and are all set to come up with a complete entertaining story 'Rana Naidu'. Both of them shared this happy news with all their fans through social media. Take a look!

Rana Daggubati

Always wanted to share the screen with my uncle the VICTORY V @VenkyMama and my dream is finally coming true. As much as I love him off screen, in "Rana Naidu" we are going to be at each other's throats. #RanaNaidu, coming soon on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/oCzjwOcIuF — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) September 22, 2021

In this poster, Rana looked handsome sporting in a black denim jacket while Venkatesh who is essaying an old man role in this web series also looked awesome in an ash-coloured suit. This poster definitely made the audience eagerly await for the web series and raised the expectations too.

Along with sharing the pic, Rana also expressed his happiness as he is all set to share the screen space with his dear uncle Venkatesh. He wrote, "Always wanted to share the screen with my uncle the VICTORY V @VenkyMama and my dream is finally coming true. As much as I love him off screen, in "Rana Naidu" we are going to be at each other's throats. #RanaNaidu, coming soon on Netflix."

Venkatesh also shared the same poster on his Twitter page and treated all his fans…

He wrote, "I've seen @RanaDaggubati grow up right in front of me from a young boy to a fine actor. But in Rana Naidu he better watch out. #RanaNaidu, coming soon on Netflix."

On the other hand, Netflix also shared the poster on their Instagram page and gave this happy news to all their followers.

They expressed their happiness writing down, "stops screaming* Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh are in a Netflix show together!! *continues screaming*".

Well, Rana Naidu web series is an adaption of American crime drama Ray Donovan. It is being produced by Sunder Aaron under the Locomotive Global Media LLP banner and is directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma.

According to the sources, the plot of this most awaited web series deals with the life of a professional fixer for Bollywood and Mumbai's elite. Speaking about the series, Rana said, "It is completely different from what both of us have done in our careers so far. I am extremely happy to work with a crew and a platform that knows this format the best. It will be new, challenging and fun. We are looking forward to filming soon."

Venkatesh also shared his thoughts and doled out, "I cannot wait to work with Rana. I am sure we will have a blast on sets. I am a huge fan of Ray Donovan and the team is pulling out all the stops to ensure we do justice to it."