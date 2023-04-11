Rana Daggubati Will Grace The Teaser Launch Event Of Sri Simha Koduiri’s ‘Ustaad’ Movie

With one click social media can create noise all over… Thus, digital promotions have become the best way to keep up the momentum on the movie. Even small movies are also following the same funda and are making their movies reach the netizens and audience. Well, Oscar 2023 winner MM Keeravani's son Sri Simha Koduri already made his debut in Tollywood and now, he is all set to hit the big screens with his second movie 'Ustaad'. The teaser launch event of this movie will be held on 12th April i.e tomorrow. Guess what… ace actor Rana Daggubati is all set to grace the event as a special guest.



Along with the makers, even Simha and lead actress Kavya of Balagam fame shared this great news through their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

It's time to take the celebrations to the next level ! ✈️ Our dearest @RanaDaggubati is all set to join us as the chief guest for the #UstaadTeaser launch event on 12th April, 9:30AM @ RK Cineplex.💥#USTAAD @Simhakoduri23 @KavyaKalyanram @RavindraVijay1 @VaaraahiCC @krishient pic.twitter.com/SeApRzIITI — Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram (@VaaraahiCC) April 11, 2023

Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "It's time to take the celebrations to the next level ! Our dearest @RanaDaggubati is all set to join us as the chief guest for the #UstaadTeaser launch event on 12th April, 9:30AM @ RK Cineplex."

The poster showcased Rana Daggubati and Sri Simha in air force uniforms with the backdrop of airport… The teaser will be launched tomorrow morning at 7:36 AM.

Ustaad movie is directed by Phanideep and is produced by Sai Korrapati under the Varahi Chalana Chitram and Krishi Entertainments banner. Akeeva B tuned the songs while Kavya Kalyanram is the lead actress of this air force subject! The first look poster also made us witness Sri Simha as an air force officer!