Rana to entertain with ‘The Rana Daggubati Show’ premiering from Nov 23

Prime Video is all set to launch The Rana Daggubati Show, a unique unscripted series that promises an insider look at the lives of popular Telugu stars. Premiering on November 23, this eight-episode show, created, hosted, and executive produced by Rana Daggubati under his banner Spirit Media, will feature candid conversations with top celebrities like Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Sree Leela, Nani, S.S. Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma, and more.

Breaking away from the conventional talk show format, The Rana Daggubati Show offers a refreshing twist by combining unfiltered chats with engaging activities. Each guest opens up to Rana, sharing personal stories, insights, and moments of surprise, giving audiences a rare glimpse into their lives beyond the camera.

Premiering on November 23, new episodes will be released every Saturday on Prime Video in India and across 240+ countries. Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals at Prime Video India, believes Rana's natural charm makes him the ideal host to bring fans closer to their favorite stars.

Rana Daggubati shares, "This show is all about real connections—friends hanging out, sharing stories, and having fun. It's a no-filter, behind-the-scenes look with the industry's biggest names, and I can't wait for the audience to experience it." Get ready for a fresh, heartwarming, and hilarious experience with The Rana Daggubati Show!