Live
- Maharastra Builders hails Telangana govt on fast pace development
- Eye on polls, Maha largesse of Rs 59K cr to Marathwada region
- Seetharam's 'Smart Vision' help people with visual disabilities
- KCR held Modi responsible for delay in Krishna water sharing between AP & Telangana
- TEDxHyderabad a remarkable journey
- In its 10th edition, TEGC 2023 is back to crown India’s new esports champions
- It is a historic day for Mahbubnagar and Rangareddy districts: KCR
- NSDC International partners with AnywhereJobs and cargoGO for upskilling and placement of trailer drivers in Europe
- Chandrayaan-3, this dialogue delves into uncharted territories. Unlocking India's Space Exploration Vision: Chandrayaan-3's Triumph and more unveiled by Khul Ke
- “I would love to work in multiple regional narratives," says Varun Badola
Just In
Rana to present Tharun Bhascker’s ‘Keedaa Cola’
Handsome hunk Rana Daggubati who backed several small to medium-range movies comes on board as a presenter for one of the most awaited crazy projects “Keedaa Cola” directed by Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam.
Handsome hunk Rana Daggubati who backed several small to medium-range movies comes on board as a presenter for one of the most awaited crazy projects “Keedaa Cola” directed by Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam. The movie which is already making enough noise, particularly after the release of its teaser, is set to enthrall in cinemas from November 3rd. “Keedaa Cola” will be arriving in cinemas nearly 9 days before Diwali.
The movie will have a total of 8 prime characters. Comedy Brahma Brahmanandam played an amusing character, whereas Tharun Bhascker will be seen as a local don. Chaitanya Rao Madadi, Raghu Ram, Ravindra Vijay, Jeevan Kumar, Vishnu, and Rag Mayur are the other important cast in the movie.
Keedaa Cola produced by K Vivek Sudhanshu, Saikrishna Gadwal, Srinivas Kaushik Nanduri, Sripad Nandiraj, and Upendra Varma is the maiden feature-length production of VG Sainma. AJ Aaron is the cinematographer and Vivek Sagar is the music director of the movie. Upendra Varma is the editor and Ashish Teja Pulala is the art director. Tharun Bhascker penned the script.