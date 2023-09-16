Rana to present Tharun Bhascker’s ‘Keedaa Cola’

Handsome hunk Rana Daggubati who backed several small to medium-range movies comes on board as a presenter for one of the most awaited crazy projects “Keedaa Cola” directed by Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam. The movie which is already making enough noise, particularly after the release of its teaser, is set to enthrall in cinemas from November 3rd. “Keedaa Cola” will be arriving in cinemas nearly 9 days before Diwali.

The movie will have a total of 8 prime characters. Comedy Brahma Brahmanandam played an amusing character, whereas Tharun Bhascker will be seen as a local don. Chaitanya Rao Madadi, Raghu Ram, Ravindra Vijay, Jeevan Kumar, Vishnu, and Rag Mayur are the other important cast in the movie.

Keedaa Cola produced by K Vivek Sudhanshu, Saikrishna Gadwal, Srinivas Kaushik Nanduri, Sripad Nandiraj, and Upendra Varma is the maiden feature-length production of VG Sainma. AJ Aaron is the cinematographer and Vivek Sagar is the music director of the movie. Upendra Varma is the editor and Ashish Teja Pulala is the art director. Tharun Bhascker penned the script.