Rana unveils ‘Baapu’ first look; creates curiosity

Comrade Film Factory has announced its third production, Baapu, a dark comedy-drama that promises to deliver a compelling mix of humor and emotion. The film is produced by Raju, CH. Bhanu Prasad Reddy, and written and directed by Daya. Featuring Brahmaji in a prominent lead role, Baapu marks a significant return for the actor after a hiatus. The stellar ensemble cast includes Amani, Balagam Sudhakar Reddy, Dhanya Balakrishna, Mani Aegurla, and Avasarala Srinivas, all playing key roles in the story.

The makers revealed the film’s first look poster, which was unveiled by the handsome hunk, Rana Daggubati. The poster presents a heartwarming family scene where members gather around their father, seated in a dining chair, as they serve him his favorite dishes. The varying expressions of the family members hint at the complex emotions and underlying tensions that will unfold in the film.

Baapu is inspired by real-life events and delves into the emotional journey of a farming family. The film’s central premise revolves around the unsettling transformation in the family dynamics when one of its members must sacrifice their life for the survival of the others. Despite the heavy subject matter, the film will present this dramatic situation with a unique blend of dark comedy, balancing emotional depth with humor to create a thought-provoking narrative.

Brahmaji’s return to the lead role has generated significant excitement, and his portrayal of this intense character is highly anticipated. The film’s cinematography is handled by Vasu Pendem, with music composed by RR Dhruvan and editing by Anil Aalayam.