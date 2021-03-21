Rang De: A mix of both love and comedy elements

Tollywood hero Nithiin is all set to come up with another family entertainer "Rang De". As he is known best for his comic roles and family drama's, he once again picked a similar plot but this time with a twist going with Comparing drama. Off late, the makers of this movie have shared the trailer on social media and raised the expectations on the movie.



Going with the trailer, it is all about how Nithiin is compared by his parents with their neighbour's daughter Keerthy Suresh. It all starts off with Nithiin's childhood and the drama starts off after the arrival of Keerthy into his life. Right from his childhood, she turns the villain of his life with her over smartness. Be it education, discipline or any other task, she does it faster and better than Nithiin making him stand as a 'Zero' in front of his family. But the twist in the tale occurs when Keerthy and Nithiin get hitched. Getting irritated with Keerthy's behaviour, both of them get separated but later realise their love for each other.

Thus the 'Rang De' trailer is a complete family drama and shows off a small glimpse of the comedy, love and emotional side of the movie. Even the ending episode with 'Fish' comedy between Naresh and Nithiin brings laughs.

Rang De movie is directed by VenkyAtluri and is bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner. It has Naresh, Kausalya, Rohini, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, Vineeth, Satyam Rajesh, AbhinavGomatam, Suhas and Gayathri Raguram in other prominent roles.

As the movie is all set to release on 26th March, 2021, even the censor formalities have also been completed. The film received a clean U/A certificate for its entertaining plot.