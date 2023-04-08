Rangamarthanda trending at third spot on Prime Video within 24 hours of OTT debut

Renowned director Krishna Vamsi has made a comeback after a long hiatus with his latest film, Rangamarthanda. Starring Prakash Raj, Brahmanandam, Ramya Krishna, Shivani Rajashekar, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in pivotal roles, the movie has received high praise from critics. Now, after its successful theatrical run, the film is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Within just 24 hours of its OTT release, Rangamarthanda has already gained a significant following on the platform and is trending in third place in the movies section of Prime Video. The family-oriented nature of the movie is expected to attract even more viewers in the days to come.

Produced by Kalipu Madhu and S. Venkat Reddy under the banners of Rajashyamala Entertainments and Housefull Movies, Rangamarthanda is a biographical drama about the life of a theatre artist, with music composed by the renowned Maestro Ilaiyaraaja. Megastar Chiranjeevi has also lent his voice for the film.