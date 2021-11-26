Rashmi Gautham signs Chiranjeevi's next!

Megastar Chiranjeevi is gearing up for the shoot of his next film Bhola Shankar. Meher Ramesh is the film's director. Tamannaah Bhatia is confirmed as the female lead in the project. Interestingly, the film has a new cast addition now and it is Rashmi Gautham.

Rashmi Gautham is said to have signed a dotted line to star in a special item number of the film. The song is going to be special and the makers are going to begin the shoot of the same soon.

Keerthy Suresh is also a part of the project and she is seen as Chiranjeevi's sister in the movie. The film will have Kolkata as the backdrop.

Rashmi Gautham has earlier done a special item number and this is going to be her second item song. She pinned big hopes on the same. More details are awaited.