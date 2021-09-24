Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu Shares A New Poster And Shows Off Her Love For The Track

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Taapsee Pannu's upcoming movie Rashmi Rocket is all set to hit the screens in October. As the release date is nearing, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in their promotions. The recently released trailer also made us witness glimpse of Rashmi's love for the track and gave us an idea about the plot. Off late, Taapsee shared a monochrome pic on her Instagram and was seen all in smiles on the track!









In this sun-kissed monochrome pic, Taapsee aka Rashmi is seen on the track with all smiles! She also wrote, "Had I known this amount of love will come in I would've kept this expression more constantly on track! #RashmiRocketTrailer out now!".







For everyone in a different time zone,#RashmiRocket trailer for USAhttps://t.co/kHSAdXnP7H#RashmiRocket trailer for other countries outside India https://t.co/v0MF9AQpAd — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 23, 2021





Here is the trailer of Rashmi Rocket movie… It starts off by showcasing the successful life of athlete Rashmi who runs with jet speed on the track and goes on to win medals for India. But then, suddenly, the twist in the plot comes when Rashmi is sent for a gender test and the result comes that her body type fails to fall under the conventional feminine cut and thus she gets banned from the track.



But then she decides to fight against the athletics association to prove herself and regain her confidence. Well, Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen as an army man and loves Rashmi. Abhishek Banerjee essays the role of an advocate and supports Rashmi to prove herself in court.

Earlier when Taapsee spoke about this movie, she called it as a special one and doled out, "I've always been approached when either the script or the director is ready to make the film but one line of this story fell in my lap in Chennai and then from there to it becoming a full-fledged film has been a feeling I haven't experienced with any other film before. Everyone was just so sure about the story from day one. I'm extremely proud of it."

Coming to the director, Akarsh, he said, "It is a film that covers a lot of ground, it is essentially about the triumph of the human spirit. It also offered the opportunity to tackle some serious issues, while still being emotional and gripping. I couldn't wait to sink my teeth into it. And now I can't wait for people to see the final outcome."

Speaking about 'Rashmi Rocket' movie, it is being directed by Akarsh Khurana and is being bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya under RSVP Movies and Mango Purple Media Network banners.

As the makers decided to go with the OTT platform release, the movie will be aired on the Zee 5 platform on 15th October, 2021 on the occasion of the Dussehra festival!