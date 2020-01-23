Rashmika Earned 250 Cr Assets?

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the happening heroines in the movie industry now. The actress is currently working really very hard to enter the star league of heroines. In just a few years of making a debut as a heroine, the actress has teamed up with the star heroes of the Telugu film industry. With the recent hit Sarileru Neekevvaru, Rashmika entered the next league of heroines already. Meanwhile, the income tax department raids on her house resulted in some shocking reports that surfaced in Kannada media.

The reports in Kannada media state that the IT officials found the actress having assets worth 250 crores. Apparently, there are many documents on her name which the officials found. As of now, there is no clarity on the findings of the IT officials but Rashmika moved on to the work of her next film.