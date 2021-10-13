Rashmika Mandanna wants to play a Bengali character

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the busiest heroines in the South film industry. Having made her debut in Kannada cinema, the actress is currently busy in Tollywood. She earned stardom in less time and also started getting busy in Bollywood with back-to-back films.

Interestingly, Rashmika wants to do a Bengali character. The actress revealed the same on her Instagram profile.

One of her fans recently revealed a fan art where Rashmika is dressed as a Bengali. The actress liked it a lot and mentioned that she wants to do a Bengali character. "Now I reaaalllyyy want to do a Bengali character.. This is so well done.. Thankieeeee you guys," she wrote on her Instagram profile.

On the work front, Rashmika is busy with back-to-back films in multiple languages.