Rashmika starts dubbing for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to hit theaters worldwide on December 5, 2024, and fans are eagerly awaiting the continuation of the action-packed saga directed by Sukumar. With Rashmika Mandanna returning as the female lead, anticipation has reached new heights.

In a recent Instagram update, Rashmika, who has become a sensation across the nation, shared an exciting announcement. She revealed that she has completed dubbing for the first half of the film and is now working on the second half. Her enthusiasm was palpable as she expressed her thrill, saying, “MY GOD! The film’s first half is already freaking amazing, and the second half is even more so… I am literally short on words. You guys are really, really in for a mind-blowing experience!”

Rashmika’s post, along with snapshots from her dubbing session, further fueled the excitement among her fans. As the release date draws near, ticket bookings are already open, and fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer, set to launch on November 17, 2024, in Patna, followed by the release of two songs.