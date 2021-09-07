Rashmika to romance Kollywood star in Telugu film

Happening beauty Rashmika Mandanna has been busy with a bunch of projects in her pipeline. The actress has recently given a hint about her next Telugu project.

The actress who is awaiting the release of Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa Part 1' is rumored to romance Tollywood star Sivakarthikeyan's Telugu debut film.

It seems like 'Jathi Ratnalu' fame Anudeep KV will be wielding the megaphone for Sivakarthikeyan's Tollywood debut which will be a Tamil-Telugu bilingual and the official announcement regarding the same is yet to get released. Now, rumors are right that Rashmika Mandanna will be playing the female lead in this movie.

The actress is currently occupied with a couple of interesting films in Bollywood as well. With a huge fan base, Rashmika is sure to entertain audiences both in the North as well as South.