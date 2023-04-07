Ravanasura Movie OTT Platform and Release Date Fixed

One of the most eagerly anticipated Telugu movies of the year is "Ravanasura," which features the talented Ravi Teja in the lead role. This dynamic and versatile actor is sure to deliver a memorable performance in the film. With a gripping storyline, impressive acting, and mind-blowing action sequences, "Ravanasura" promises to be an exciting cinematic experience for the audience.

The digital rights to the Telugu film, Ravanasura, have been acquired by Zee Telugu, while Amazon Prime Video has obtained the rights for internet streaming. The movie is set to premiere on Prime Video in the middle of May, making it available for OTT viewing.