Ravi Babu's next heads for direct OTT release?

Ravi Babu is one of the talented filmmakers in Telugu. The filmmaker always manages to come up with unique films. His upcoming film is titled Crrush which is targeted at youth. The film is now heading for a release on the OTT platform.



The censor board members raised objections for a few scenes in the film but the director differed with their opinion. He was planning to release the film in theatres but his plans are disrupted by the pandemic.



Going by the buzz, Crrush will have a direct release on the Zee5 platform. The film will be skipping a theatrical release. Most likely, the film will be streaming on Zee5 from July 9th.



'Crrush' features Abhay Simha, Krishna Burugula, Charan Sai, Ankita Manoj, Parree Pande, Sri Sudha Reddy.



The official announcement on the film's release will be out soon.