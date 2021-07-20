Ravi Teja as a sub-collector?

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja who recently tasted a blockbuster with 'Krack' has joined hands with the director Sarath Mandwa. The producer of the movie unit has already mentioned that the story is based on a real incident. There are speculations that Ravi Teja will be seen as a Mandal Revenue officer MRO in the film.

But, we hear that there is no truth in these rumors. According to the sources, Ravi Teja will play the role of a sub-collector in the movie. The film unit is extremely excited to film this, based on true incidents.

The movie unit has already erected a special set at Aluminium Factory, Hyderabad, and important scenes will be shot in the first schedule. Divyansha Kaushik is the female lead. Rajisha Vijayan is also marking her debut with this project.

Ravi Teja is fully focused on this film as he also turned the co-producer.