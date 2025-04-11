Live
Ravi Teja lauds Rajendra Prasad’s ‘Shashtipoorthi’; releases second single ‘Iru Kanulu Kanulu’
The buzz around the family drama Shashtipoorthi continues to grow, with the release of its second single ‘Iru Kanulu Kanulu’, a melodious track composed by none other than Maestro Ilaiyaraja. Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja launched the lyrical video today, adding star power and cheer to the film’s musical campaign.
Starring Nata Kireeti Rajendra Prasad and National Award-winning actress Archana, along with lead pair Rupeysh and Aakanksha Singh, Shashtipoorthi is helmed by Pavan Prabha under the Maa Aaie Productions banner. The movie promises a blend of tradition, emotions, and love — an ideal mix for a feel-good family entertainer.
Ravi Teja, praising the team and the new track, said, “Iru Kanulu Kanulu sounds beautiful. Shashtipoorthi looks like a heartwarming film, and with Rajendra Prasad garu in it, I’m sure it’ll be very special.”
Sung by SP Charan and Vibhavari Apte Joshi, the song radiates Ilaiyaraja’s signature romantic touch, capturing the tender chemistry between Rupeysh and Aakanksha. The singers expressed joy in collaborating with Ilaiyaraja for the first time in Telugu.
Director Pavan Prabha recalled how instantly magical the composition was. “When I heard the tune, it reminded me of Raja garu’s classic Mounamelanoyi. Lyricist Rahaman beautifully penned the words, and Raja garu locked the tune without a single correction. We were thrilled with the result.”
Choreographed by Eshwar Penti and shot in scenic Rajahmundry, the visuals enhance the lyrical romance. DOP Ram Reddy and art director Thota Tharani turned the Godavari backdrop into a poetic visual treat.