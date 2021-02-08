Ravi Teja to launch another new director?

Tollywood: Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is currently filming the movie Khiladi. Ramesh Varma is the director of the movie. Soon after this film, Ravi Teja is in plans to do a film with a new director. As of now, there is no clarity on who the director is. But, he is in talks with a couple of persons already.

Ravi Teja takes the credit for introducing the directors Gopichand Malineni, Harish Shankar, KS Ravindra, and others who are currently doing well in the film industry. Apparently, the reports reveal that Gulabi Srinu, a former associate of KS Ravindra who worked on Sardaar Gabbar Singh narrated a script to Ravi Teja.

If the reports are true, Ravi Teja will give him the chance for the big debut. The talks are still going on and nothing has been confirmed yet. Trinath Rao Nakkina is also in talks with Ravi Teja for his next film.