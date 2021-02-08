Ravi Teja to reunite with Puri Jagan again?

Tollywood: After blockbuster Krack, Ravi Teja immediately began the shoot for his next film Khiladi. The shoot is currently in progress. Ramesh Varma is the director of the movie. Interestingly, there are reports that Ravi Teja will reunite with Puri Jagannath for an interesting film soon.

As per the buzz, Puri Jagannath and Ravi Teja earlier worked with the films, Itlu Sravani Subrahmanyam, Idiot, Amma Nanna O Tamil Ammayi, Nenithe, and Devudu Chesina Manushulu. They are planning to do another film for a long time. Apparently, they met recently to discuss the same.

Puri Jagannath is currently busy with the shoot of Liger, with Vijay Devarakonda playing the lead role. Ananya Pandey plays the leading lady in the film.

Arjun, Anasuya, Nikitin Dheer and others play key roles in Khiladi. The film unit is busy shooting a new schedule in Hyderabad.

