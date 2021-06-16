Ravi Teja turns a Government Officer

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja who is enjoying the grand success of his recent outing 'Krack' is all set to come up with his next film 'Khiladi' and the shooting of the film will go on a roll in a couple of weeks. The makers have already erected a set of 1990 Rayalaseema backdrop and the majority of the shooting will take place in that shooting set.

We have already seen Rayalaseema's backdrop in a bunch of faction movies. But the expectations are still high on this movie. Ravi Teja is going to talk in Rayalaseema slang in this movie. We hear that he will be seen as a government officer in the film. The director prepared a story based on a real incident.

The film unit recently confirmed that the film's title and first look will be out soon. The makers are hopeful that the film will be a big hit in Ravi Teja's career.