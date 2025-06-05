Ravi Teja–Kishore Tirumala Film Launched

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, known for his electric screen presence, effortless acting, and impeccable comic timing, is all set to collaborate with the master of family entertainers, director Kishore Tirumala, for an exciting new project titled 'RT76'. The film will be produced by successful producer Sudhakar Cherukuri under the prestigious SLV Cinemas banner, known for delivering quality cinema with high entertainment value.

The film in this crazy combination was launched grandly today with a muhurtham ceremony.

Director Kishore Tirumala has penned a full-length family subject laced with Ravi Teja’s signature style of comedy. The film promises to showcase the actor at his absolute best, delivering laughs and emotions in equal measure. Fans can expect vintage Ravi Teja energy wrapped in a story that resonates with audiences across all age groups.

The announcement poster showcases Ravi Teja in an ultra-stylish avatar, donning a checkered designer suit. Seated comfortably in an aircraft seat, he exudes charm, with one foot casually resting on the front seat, a wine bottle in one hand, and a book in the other. This marks Ravi Teja's most sophisticated look to date. The book he's holding reads 'See It & Say It in Spanish', hinting at an intriguing new facet to his character.

The movie will have seasoned technicians handling various crafts. After delivering the chartbuster album for the blockbuster 'Dhamaka', Bheems Ceciroleo will reunite with Ravi Teja for this new movie, while Prasad Murella will handle the cinematography. Award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad and talented production designer AS Prakash will also be part of the team.

'RT76' will commence its regular shoot on June 16th in Hyderabad and is scheduled for a theatrical release during Sankranthi 2026.