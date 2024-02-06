Ravi Teja’s ‘Eagle’ gets lacklustre response at pre-bookings

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is gearing up for his return to the big screen in the upcoming action drama, "Eagle," directed by cinematographer Karthik Ghattamaneni. The film, set to release in Telugu and Hindi this Friday, features Anupama Parameswaran and Kavya Thapar as the female leads.

Despite the team's robust promotional efforts, the advance bookings for the movie opened yesterday and have shown a lacklustre response in Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telangana (TS). The filmmakers had hoped for a more enthusiastic reception from audiences in these regions. It is speculated that the release of a well-crafted trailer could potentially heighten expectations and generate more interest in the film.

In addition to the stellar leads, "Eagle" boasts a cast that includes notable actors such as Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, and Madhubala in significant roles. The project has been funded by People Media Factory, and the musical score is composed by Davzand.

As the anticipation builds for the release of "Eagle" this Friday, the film faces the challenge of rallying audience support in AP and TS. The presence of accomplished actors and the directorial vision of Karthik Ghattamaneni may yet prove to be the key elements that captivate viewers once the movie hits theaters.