  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Ravi Teja’s funny tweet on Viva Harsha’s next goes viral

Ravi Teja’s funny tweet on Viva Harsha’s next goes viral
x
Highlights

The slick and stylish teaser for hero Ravi Teja’s upcoming action thriller, “Eagle,” that was released yesterday has left all the fans of the Mass...

The slick and stylish teaser for hero Ravi Teja’s upcoming action thriller, “Eagle,” that was released yesterday has left all the fans of the Mass Maharaj elated. It is getting a superb feedback from all quarters and the expectations on the movie have touched new heights.

And Ravi Teja’s funny tweet was the icing on the cake for his fans. Young comedian Harsha took to Twitter yesterday and tweeted a fun pre-look poster of his upcoming film. The poster reveals that the film’s first look will be out soon.


Responding to Harsha’s tweet, Ravi Teja tweeted that “Is this the story that you had told me long back? Did you sideline me from the project silently?” Needless to say, fans were amused by Ravi Teja’s funny tweet. On the other hand, Harsha replied saying that he will reveal further details during the first look launch.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X