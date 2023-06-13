Ravi Teja’s funny tweet on Viva Harsha’s next goes viral

The slick and stylish teaser for hero Ravi Teja’s upcoming action thriller, “Eagle,” that was released yesterday has left all the fans of the Mass Maharaj elated. It is getting a superb feedback from all quarters and the expectations on the movie have touched new heights.

And Ravi Teja’s funny tweet was the icing on the cake for his fans. Young comedian Harsha took to Twitter yesterday and tweeted a fun pre-look poster of his upcoming film. The poster reveals that the film’s first look will be out soon.





Thamaru appudu cheppina katha idhena Mastaruuu …



Mammalni silent ga side chesara project nunchi? https://t.co/vqPepOqdJe — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) June 12, 2023

Responding to Harsha’s tweet, Ravi Teja tweeted that “Is this the story that you had told me long back? Did you sideline me from the project silently?” Needless to say, fans were amused by Ravi Teja’s funny tweet. On the other hand, Harsha replied saying that he will reveal further details during the first look launch.