Ravi Teja's Khiladi gets postponed

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja who recently scored a blockbuster with 'Krack' movie is all set to come up with an action thriller under the direction of Ramesh Varma of Rakshasudu fame.

The movie is going to mark the second outing of Ramesh Varma and Ravi Teja after Veera movie. Featuring Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi as the female leads, the movie was supposed to get released on 28 May 2021. But, because of the second wave of coronavirus, the makers have decided to push the release date. The movie has now got postponed to July and the new release date of the film is yet to get announced. Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, etc are playing crucial roles in this movie.

Pen Movies in association with A Studios LLP is bankrolling this project which is a Devi Sri Prasad musical. The recently released teaser of the film has received decent response from the audience.

