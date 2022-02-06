Ravi Teja's 'Khiladi' to have a Hindi release too

Tollywood's ace actor Ravi Teja is all set to entertain the movie buffs with his 'Khiladi' movie. As he is in the best phase of his career, there are many expectations on this movie. Being a complete action entertainer, the Mass Maharaja will be in a dual role. Off late, another exciting news has been announced by the makers. As now-a-days, Tollywood movies are garnering good openings in Bollywood, they decided to release 'Khiladi' in Hindi language too.

They also unveiled the Hindi poster of the Khiladi movie and treated the fans of Ravi Teja… He looked all handsome in a suit avatar and even the dull background also made the poster worth watching! In Bollywood too, the movie will hit the big screens on 11th February, 2022!

Speaking about the cast and crew details of the 'Khiladi' movie, it is helmed by Ramesh Varma and is bankrolled by the filmmaker in collaboration with Satyanarayana Koneru under the Pen Movies and A Studios LLP banners. Khiladi has an ensemble cast of Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Nikitin Dheer, Sachin Khedekar, Mukesh Rishi, Thakur Anoop Singh, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Bharath Reddy while glam dolls Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi are the lead actresses of this movie.

Action king Arjun Sarja will essay the role of a cop and will be seen as Arjun Bharadwaj in this while Murali Sharma will be seen as Puutaparthi who takes extra care of his health.