Ravi Teja’s Ravanasura Teaser Is All Nail-Biting And Promises A Complete Action Thriller

Today is a big day for all Tollywood fans as the updates from the most-awaited movies are flowing in on social media. Off late, even Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja treated his fans by launching the teaser of his upcoming movie Ravanasura. With this teaser, he took the expectations bar a notch higher and made all his fans eagerly await for this action thriller.



Ravi Teja shared the teaser and the special poster on his Twitter and Instagram pages from Ravanasura movie… Take a look!

This is the teaser release poster and Ravi Teja looked awesome wearing a bull's head metal jacket! The horns are filled with blood stains and made us go aww… Sharing this poster, he also wrote, "Welcoming you all to my world!The #RAVANASURA world #RavanasuraTeaser out now. Looking forward to seeing you all at the theatres this April 7th".

Going with the teaser, it is all intense and intriguing… the plot revolves around a serial killer and his crimes. Ravi Teja seems to be the villain but nothing is confirmed and even Sushant seemed silent but intense in the teaser. Jayaram who essayed the role of an investigative officer tries to chase the mystery behind the murders and tries to find a similar signature clue of the culprit! So, we need to wait and watch to know who the real culprit is. Even Ravi Teja's last dialogue, "Sita ni teesukellalante samudram datite saripodu ea Ravanasurudini daati vellali" also raises the expectations on the movie. The 'Danger' mark on the mirror at the end reveals the intensity of the plot.

Casting Details of Ravanasura:

• Ravi Teja

• Sushanth

• Jayaram

• Anu Emmanuel

• Megha Akash

• Faria Abdullah

• Daksha Nagarkar

• Pujita Ponnada

• Rao Ramesh

• Murali Sharma

• Sampath Raj

Ravanasura movie is helmed by young filmmaker Sudheer Varma and is bankrolled by Abhishek Nama under his home banner Abhishek Pictures and RT Team Work banners. Well, Sushant will be seen as Ram role while Ravi Teja will be seen as Ravanasura. Even the caption, "Heroes Don't Exist" also upped the excitement on the movie! It will hit the theatres on 7th April, 2023!

Ravi Teja is also part of Tiger Nageswara Rao movie and it is being directed by Vamsee and bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal under his home banner Abhishek Arts banner in association with Tej Narayan. GV Prakash will tune the songs and R Madhie will handle the cinematography field. Speaking about Tiger Nageswara Rao, he was a notorious thief in the 1970s. He is called as 'Tiger' as he escaped from the Chennai Prison with his amazing plan and awestruck the Police officers.