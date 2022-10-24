Ravi Teja's Ravanasura Will Hit The Big Screens On This Date

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Ravi Teja is all busy with a handful of movies. Be it Ravanasura, Dhamaka or Tiger Nageswara Rao, all of them are his most-awaited movies. Along with these, he is also joining hands with Chiranjeevi for his 154th movie Waltair Veerayya. On the occasion of the Diwali festival, the makers of the Ravanasura movie unveiled the release date poster on social media…

Ravi Teja also shared the release date poster of Ravansaura… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "దీపావళి శుభాకాంక్షలు. Welcoming you all to the exciting world of #RAVANASURA from April 7th 2023 @iamSushanthA @sudheerkvarma @AbhishekPicture @SrikanthVissa @RTTeamWorks".

Going with the poster, Ravi Teja looked awesome holding a cigarette and sported in a suit! The movie will be released in the next year i.e on 7th April, 2023…

Ravanasura movie is being helmed by young filmmaker Sudheer Varma and is bankrolled by Abhishek Nama under his home banner Abhishek Pictures and RT Team Work banners. The movie was launched by Tollywood's ace actor Megastar Chiranjeevi on the occasion of the Sankranthi festival. Well, Sushant will be seen as Ram role while Ravi Teja will be seen as Ravanasura. Even the caption, "Heroes Don't Exist" also upped the excitement on the movie! Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar and Megha Akash are the other lead actors of this movie.

Tiger Nageswara Rao is being directed by Vamsee and it will be bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal under his home banner Abhishek Arts banner in association with Tej Narayan. GV Prakash will tune the songs and R Madhie will handle the cinematography field. Speaking about Tiger Nageswara Rao, he was a notorious thief in the 1970s. He is called as 'Tiger' as he escaped from the Chennai Prison with his amazing plan and awestruck the Police officers.

Dhamaka is a family drama that includes Mass Maharaja style entertainment. It is directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina and is produced under the People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.