Live
- UPSC Civil Services Result 2022: Ishita Kishore tops the exam
- Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ First Look Will Be Unveiled Tomorrow
- The Kerala Story Movie Is The First Female-Centric Movie Of The Year To Enter Rs 200 Crore Club
- Dimple Hayathi Biography: Age, Career, Family, Networth, Movies, Controversies
- Bichagadu 2 Achieve break-even within a mere 4 days
- Andhra Pradesh: Two dead after falling under train in Prakasam
- Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy condemns false propaganda on YS Avinash, says he is cooperating to CBI
- G20 Summit: RRR Actor Ram Charan Opens Up About His Hollywood Debut
- AP POLYCET 2023 counseling schedule released, here are the dates
- UPSC CSE Final Result 2022 Declared: Ishita Kishore Tops the Examination
Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ First Look Will Be Unveiled Tomorrow
- Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ movie first look poster will be unveiled tomorrow @ 3:06 PM!
- This is the biopic of 1970s notorious thief Tiger Nageswara Rao…
Tollywood's ace actor Ravi Teja is in full form this year… He already bagged the biggest hit with Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya this year. He also bagged a decent opening with the Ravanasura movie. Now, he is all set hit the big screens once again with the 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' movie. Being the biopic of the 1970s notorious thief Nageswara Rao, there are many expectations on it. Well, the makers are all ready to unveil the most-awaited first look poster tomorrow at the iconic Havelock Bridge (Godavari) in Rajahmundry. They shared this big news through social media…
Along with sharing the post, they also wrote, “Witness @RaviTeja_offl like never before #TigerNageswaraRao First Look tomorrow at 3.06 PM #TNRFirstLookOnMay24”.
Well, the first look launch will also be done in total five languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada and that too with 5 superstars.
Telugu – Victory Venkatesh
Hindi – John Abraham
Tamil – Karthi
Malayalam – Dulquer Salman
Kannada – Shiva Rajkumar
Already the makers dropped the glimpses of the superstars introduction for Ravi Teja aka Tiger Nageswara Rao on social media…
Going with the plot details, it is a biopic of 1970s notorious thief Nageswara Rao who was honoured with the title ‘Tiger’. This movie has an ensemble cast of Bollywood actors Anupam Kher and Nupur Sanon while senior actress Renu Desai is making her comeback with this biopic. She is essaying the role of Hemalatha Lavanam who was a social worker!
Tiger Nageswara Rao movie is being directed by Vamsi Krishna and is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under his home banner. The movie is expected to hit the theatres during Dussehra season!