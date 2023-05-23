Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ First Look Will Be Unveiled Tomorrow

Tollywood's ace actor Ravi Teja is in full form this year… He already bagged the biggest hit with Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya this year. He also bagged a decent opening with the Ravanasura movie. Now, he is all set hit the big screens once again with the 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' movie. Being the biopic of the 1970s notorious thief Nageswara Rao, there are many expectations on it. Well, the makers are all ready to unveil the most-awaited first look poster tomorrow at the iconic Havelock Bridge (Godavari) in Rajahmundry. They shared this big news through social media…



Along with sharing the post, they also wrote, “Witness @RaviTeja_offl like never before #TigerNageswaraRao First Look tomorrow at 3.06 PM #TNRFirstLookOnMay24”.

















Well, the first look launch will also be done in total five languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada and that too with 5 superstars.



Telugu – Victory Venkatesh

Hindi – John Abraham

Tamil – Karthi

Malayalam – Dulquer Salman

Kannada – Shiva Rajkumar

Already the makers dropped the glimpses of the superstars introduction for Ravi Teja aka Tiger Nageswara Rao on social media…



Going with the plot details, it is a biopic of 1970s notorious thief Nageswara Rao who was honoured with the title ‘Tiger’. This movie has an ensemble cast of Bollywood actors Anupam Kher and Nupur Sanon while senior actress Renu Desai is making her comeback with this biopic. She is essaying the role of Hemalatha Lavanam who was a social worker!

Tiger Nageswara Rao movie is being directed by Vamsi Krishna and is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under his home banner. The movie is expected to hit the theatres during Dussehra season!