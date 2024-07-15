  • Menu
‘RC 16’ pre-production works on full swing

Global star Ram Charan has wrapped up his work on the highly anticipated movie "Game Changer" and is now gearing up for his next project, tentatively titled "RC 16."

Global star Ram Charan has wrapped up his work on the highly anticipated movie "Game Changer" and is now gearing up for his next project, tentatively titled "RC 16." Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, known for his hit film "Uppena," this new venture is already creating a buzz.

In a recent Instagram post, Buchi Babu shared a captivating photo featuring himself alongside the Oscar-winning music director A.R. Rahman and the acclaimed cinematographer Ratnavelu. The trio was spotted at Firdaus Studio in Dubai, where they were engrossed in pre-production work for "RC 16."

The film, set to launch next month, promises to be an exciting addition to Ram Charan's filmography. Janhvi Kapoor has been cast as the female lead, marking her collaboration with the star. Additionally, the renowned actor Shiva Rajkumar is officially on board, adding to the film's star power.

"RC 16" is being produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, in collaboration with Sukumar Writings. Mythri Movie Makers is presenting the film, further boosting its high-profile production credentials. With A.R. Rahman's musical genius and Ratnavelu's visual expertise, fans can expect a cinematic treat.

