RC15 Release Date Locked!

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is currently busy with the shoot of an upcoming Telugu film, directed by SS Rajamouli. Titled RRR, the film also features Jr NTR. After this, Ram Charan will do a film with director Shankar. Tentatively titled RC15, the film will be the debut of Shankar in Telugu.

As per the latest speculations in the film nagar, Ram Charan is planning to take some time off before starting the film and will begin the shoot for this untitled film.

We hear that the makers want to release the film during Sankranthi 2023. Earlier, Ram Charan and Shankar had film releases during Sankranthi and they want to make sure score a big hit with this memorable film. Dil Raju is producing the film. Kiara Advani is the heroine. Thaman is the music director.