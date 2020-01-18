Reason Behind Allu Arjun's New Office Set Up

Stylish Star Allu Arjun recently came up with an interesting film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The movie stars Pooja Hegde is the leading lady. Trivikram Srinivas directed the film and the movie unit scored a big hit at the box-office. The makers are pretty excited about the way the film got received at the box-office. During the promotions of the film, Allu Arjun revealed a lot of exciting things about the movie.

Apparently, Allu Arjun gave a clarification on his new office. There were rumours in the film Nagar that Allu Arjun started a new production house that he wants to involve in all his films. But, Allu Arjun gave clarity saying that there is no truth in the news. Allu Arjun told that he opened a new office for himself, to have his privacy as the workload and foot-falls have increased in Geetha Arts main office.