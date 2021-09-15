Reason behind Bigg Boss Winner staying away from limelight?

"Life is Beautiful" Fame Hero Abhijeet became popular with Bigg Boss. With his Mr Cool behaviour, Abhijeet received the Crown of Bigg Boss season 4.

But interestingly, after Bigg Boss 4, Abhijeet has turned extremely silent. His co-contestants like Akhil, Monal, Ariyana, Avinash etc have become extremely busy with the fan gatherings, birthday parties etc. But Abhijeet has been staying away from the LimeLight. But recently, the actor appeared on Twitter and participated in an #AskMe session. When a fan asked what happened to him and why he has been staying away from social media lately, the actor revealed the reason behind his absence.

"Guys, thanks so much for coming. It's really difficult to see all your tweets but I can tell you that I have tried very much to reply to everyone. I only have one thing to say right now, my body is my only priority. Health is wealth," wrote Abijeet on Twitter giving a clarity. The fans are now wishing a speedy recovery for him.