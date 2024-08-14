Rejected but not defeated: ‘EVOL’ set to premiere on Aha this Independence Day

In an entertainment industry filled with tales of missed opportunities—like Nokia passing on Android or Kodak dismissing digital cameras—comes a story that flips the script. EVOL, a Telugu feature film directed by emerging talent Ram Yogi Velagapudi, initially faced rejection from many in the industry, from cast to crew. However, the narrative is now set to take a triumphant turn as EVOL prepares for its grand debut on the Aha streaming platform on August 15th, 2024.

The film caught the attention of Seshu KMR, a protégé of the renowned filmmaker RGV and a seasoned veteran in the Telugu film industry. Recognizing the potential that others overlooked, Seshu KMR, alongside his production house Playback Entertainment, has taken on the roles of presenter, distributor, and streaming partner for EVOL. His endorsement is a significant one, highlighting the film's thrilling narrative and potential for high engagement.





"Taking risks is a necessary step towards success," says Seshu KMR. "Staying adaptable and embracing new trends is essential to remain relevant in this ever-changing industry. EVOL is a testament to the power of innovation over stagnation."



Starring Jennifer Emanuel, Surya Srinivas, and Shiva Boddu Raju, EVOL promises to captivate audiences with its gripping storyline and intense performances. The film, described as a "love story in reverse," is set to redefine success, proving that a project once rejected can ultimately become a streaming sensation.

As EVOL gears up to stream in both Telugu and Tamil on Aha, anticipation is building. Mark your calendars for August 15th, 2024, and get ready to experience a film that defied the odds and emerged as a must-watch thriller.