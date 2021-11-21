Remuneration Issues for Nag's next?

Nagarjuna Akkineni is currently busy with two movies. The first one is Bangarraju which is gearing up for a grand release during Sankranthi next year. The second film is titled The Ghost. Praveen Sattaru is the film's director. The movie is in the news now as there are reports about the makers not being able to afford a big paycheck for the heroines.



Kajal Aggarwal was a part of the film and the makers were ready to pay her a big amount. She left the project because of the pregnancy, say the reports. Now, there are speculations that the film unit approached Amala Paul and Mehreen but none of them is ready to come on board.



The reports say that the two heroines demanded a big amount as remuneration which the makers are reportedly not ready to afford. The shoot is currently on hold and it will resume soon.