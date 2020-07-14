Remuneration or Dates issue: Vijay Setupathi's walkout from Pushpa!

Tollywood: Sensational South actor Vijay Setupathi made his debut with the film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. After that, he signed Uppena. During the shoot of Uppena, Allu Arjun's Pushpa offer knocked his doors and he accepted it. But, after the makers confirming the development, Vijay walked out of the film.

Although there are a lot of rumours confirming that Vijay walked out of the film due to remuneration issues, the actor issued a clarification on the same.

Vijay Setupathi revealed that remuneration was never a reason and confirmed that the busy schedules and non-adjustment of dates is the reason for his walkout. Vijay revealed that he could not allocate the dates because of prior commitments and hence chose to quit the movie.