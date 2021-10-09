  • Menu
Republic at Box Office: 6 Days Collections

Telugu film Republic
Mega Supreme hero Sai Dharam Tej and Aishwarya Rajesh played the lead roles in the recent Telugu film Republic.

Mega Supreme hero Sai Dharam Tej and Aishwarya Rajesh played the lead roles in the recent Telugu film Republic. Dev Katta is the film's director. The film was released in theatres and opened to a positive response.

The following is the detailed breakdown of the film's collections for 6 days at the box office.

Nizam: Rs 1.76 Cr

Ceded: Rs 1.05 Cr

Uttarandhra: Rs 68 L

East Godavari: Rs 39 L

West Godavari: Rs 37 L

Guntur: Rs 42 L

Krishna: Rs 40 L

Nellore: Rs 28 L

Share in the Telugu States: Rs 5.35 Cr

Gross in the Telugu states: Rs 8.90 Cr

Karnataka + Rest of India: Rs 29 L

Overseas: Rs 43 L

Day 6 collection in the Telugu states: Rs 0.20 Cr share

With new films releasing at the box office, we may not expect a hike in the collections of the film.

