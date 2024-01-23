RGV unveils the first song from ‘Honeymoon Express’

Presented by NRI Entertainments (USA) and produced by New Reel India Entertainments Private Limited, "Honeymoon Express" brings forth a refreshing take on romantic comedy, featuring the dynamic lead pair of Chaitanya Rao and Hebah Patel. Tanikella Bharani and Suhasini play pivotal roles in this cinematic venture, skillfully written and directed by Bala Rajasekharuni. The collaborative production efforts of KKR and Bala Raj have shaped this eagerly awaited movie.

Adding a musical touch to the narrative, the film boasts a soulful love song titled 'Nijama,' composed by the talented Kalyani Malik. Movie luminary Ram Gopal Varma, known for his cinematic prowess, unveiled the song, expressing his admiration for its melodious composition and captivating visuals. Kalyani Malik himself lent his voice to the song, accompanied by the renowned playback singer Sunitha, while the lyrics were penned by Kittu Vissapragada.

Ram Gopal Varma, speaking at the release event, commended the melodious and well-shot 'Nijama' song. Impressed by the cinematography and picturesque locations, he expressed his joy in releasing the song and conveyed his best wishes for the success of "Honeymoon Express." Varma also shared his appreciation for the film's intriguing storyline, labeling it as an interesting new-age cinematic experience.

Director Bala Rajasekharuni, in gratitude, acknowledged his association with Ram Gopal Varma, citing inspiration from their collaborative work on Hollywood films like 'Beauty of Passion' and 'Atta,' currently in development. Bala Rajasekharuni, who once found inspiration in Varma's iconic film 'Shiva,' now stands alongside him as the director of "Honeymoon Express," a romantic comedy that promises a unique and engaging cinematic journey. The film is set to hit the screens soon, with anticipation building around its release.